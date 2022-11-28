Collins closed Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Heat with 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes.

Collins has been held in check of late, averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over his last seven matchups, but he provided a spark for his squad Sunday evening. He found success shooting the basketball and also came down with a season-high 14 boards. Collins has had no shortage of opportunities so far this season, though he's yet to show that he can consistently produce at this level.