Young registered 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Young was locked in from the field in this one and also added seven points from the charity stripe. He's hit two triples in each of his last eight games, finishing with 20-plus points in seven of the eight matchups.