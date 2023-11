Adebayo (hip) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo was surprisingly ruled out against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but the Heat still secured an easy 129-96 victory. If the big man is out again, Thomas Bryant could once more see extra minutes. Orlando Robinson, who saw an increased workload Wednesday, was sent to the G League on Thursday.