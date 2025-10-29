Mitchell produced eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 victory over the Hornets.

Mitchell struggled from beyond the arc Tuesday but made up for it by leading the Heat in assists. While his scoring impact can be hit or miss, he's consistently produced as a facilitator, averaging 8.5 dimes through his first four appearances of the young season.