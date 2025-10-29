Heat's Davion Mitchell: Comes close to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell produced eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 victory over the Hornets.
Mitchell struggled from beyond the arc Tuesday but made up for it by leading the Heat in assists. While his scoring impact can be hit or miss, he's consistently produced as a facilitator, averaging 8.5 dimes through his first four appearances of the young season.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Double-doubles over 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Chips in 10 points vs. Memphis•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Returns to first unit•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Not in starting lineup Monday•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Cleared from calf injury•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Ruled out for Wednesday•