Heat's Davion Mitchell: Doubtful for Saturday
Mitchell (shoulder) is doubtful to play Saturday versus the Bulls.
Mitchell is on track to sit out his sixth straight game Saturday, which isn't surprising given that he has yet to get through a full practice with the team. Dru Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis will continue to pick up the slack while Mitchell is out.