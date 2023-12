Jaquez recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Jaquez continuing to have and produce in a large role, even with Caleb Martin fully reintroduced to 30-plus nightly minutes as well, is extremely encouraging for his rest-of season-value. Jaquez has been a seamless fit to Miami's offense, improving the Heat's scoring performance by 4.8 points per 100 possessions through his first 26 games.