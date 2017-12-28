Heat's James Johnson: Limited at Thursday's practice
Johnson (ankle) was able to take part in portions of Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson has missed four of the last five games with an ankle injury, though the fact that he was able to at least go through some of Thursday's practice is encouraging for a return in the near future. With the Heat heading into a back-to-back set over the weekend, there's a chance Johnson is held out in order to limit the overall strain on the ankle, though for now, consider him questionable for Friday's matchup with the Nets.
