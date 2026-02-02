This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Norman Powell: Questionable for personal reasons
Powell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks for personal reasons.
Powell is in jeopardy of missing a third consecutive contest. If the swingman is unable to rejoin the team in time for Tuesday, Pelle Larsson would continue to experience a big boost in streaming appeal in all fantasy leagues.