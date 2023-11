The Heat relayed Thursday that Hampton (knee) could be headed for an extended absence, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Details on the nature of Hampton's sprained right knee are scarce, but the fourth-year player is apparently out indefinitely after suffering the injury in a practice last week with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. Hampton had made just one two-minute appearance with the NBA team this season before suffering the injury.