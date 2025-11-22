Miller logged 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 26 minutes during the Hornets' 131-116 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Miller was given the green light Saturday to return from a 13-game absence due to left shoulder subluxation. Despite his struggles from beyond the arc and his minutes restriction, the third-year pro still managed to finish the game as the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind rookie Kon Knueppel (26). The Hornets play a second leg of their back-to-back set Sunday against the Hawks, and it remains to be seen whether Miller will play in that contest.