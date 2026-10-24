Miller managed six points (2-14 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-81 loss to the Hawks.

Miller followed his inefficient season opener with an even more difficult shooting performance, and he's connected on just four of his 25 three-point attempts through two games. His aggressive perimeter shooting remains encouraging from a usage standpoint, but the lack of efficiency and limited peripheral production have severely restricted his fantasy output. Miller should have opportunities to rebound offensively, although his early-season struggles are certainly disappointing.