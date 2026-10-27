Miller tallied 39 points (15-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-103 win over the Wizards.

Miller has been asked to carry his team with both Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) out to begin the season, and he's done exactly that. The Alabama product has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back appearances, resulting in a pair of victories. Miller also become the second-fastest player to reach 500 made threes, doing so in his 170th NBA game.