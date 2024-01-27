Ball notched 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 138-104 loss to the Rockets.

The third-year point guard has had a productive stat line since returning Jan. 12 from a right ankle sprain that kept him out of action since Nov. 26. He's averaged 22.3 points and 7.6 assists over his last seven appearances, however he's shooting just 28.6 percent from three on 9.0 attempts per game. Ball will look to get his shooting stroke back on track against the Jazz on Saturday.