Washington recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 46 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Washington couldn't quite lock in from beyond the arc, but he shot well from the field and also racked up a season-high four steals. The Kentucky product has put up 20-plus points in back-to-back contests and has done so in an efficient manner, knocking down 17 of 36 field-goal attempts.