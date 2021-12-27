Lecque tallied 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot against Fort Wayne in the G League Showcase Cup on Tuesday.

Lecque's point total was a season high and marked the third straight contest during which he totaled 20 or more points. Prior to the three-game stretch, the 21-year-old hadn't scored more than 17 points in any of his first eight games. Lecque entered the starting lineup for the first time Tuesday, and he could remain there if he continues to put up productive scoring efforts.