Young was waived by the Bucks on Wednesday.

Young signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on Sept. 6, but he was ultimately let go after not appearing in either of Milwaukee's first two preseason games. The 22-year-old has spent most of his career in the D-League, posting career averages of 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.