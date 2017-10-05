James Young: Waived by Bucks
Young was waived by the Bucks on Wednesday.
Young signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on Sept. 6, but he was ultimately let go after not appearing in either of Milwaukee's first two preseason games. The 22-year-old has spent most of his career in the D-League, posting career averages of 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.
More News
-
Bucks' James Young: Signs training camp deal with Bucks•
-
Celtics' James Young: Available Monday vs. Nets•
-
Celtics' James Young: Questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' James Young: Available to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' James Young: Questionable Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Celtics' James Young: Out Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...