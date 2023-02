Johnson tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to Stockton.

Johnson came off the bench once again Monday but was able to approach a double-double in the defeat. He's now averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game this year.