Johnson totaled 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to Lakeland.

Johnson had posted double-doubles in his three appearances ahead of Monday's matchup, but he was productive as a passer Monday en route to his first triple-double of the year. Over eight starts this year, he's averaged 16.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.