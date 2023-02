Johnson tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-87 loss to the Raptors 905.

Johnson scored in double figures for a sixth consecutive game Saturday and was the only player on the team to post a double-double during the loss. He's now averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game this season.