Johnson totaled 23 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 win over the Mad Ants.

After a relatively slow start to the regular season, Johnson has now scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 appearances. He's also scored 20-plus points four times during that stretch.