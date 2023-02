Johnson recorded 31 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-104 win over the Swarm.

Johnson was held to single-digit scoring totals in his first nine appearances of the season, but he's now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups. He finished Monday's game with his first double-double of the year, and he's now averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game this season.