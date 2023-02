Johnson posted 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over Delaware.

The Cruise returned from a lengthy layoff due to the All-Star break Wednesday, but Johnson didn't miss a beat with his third consecutive performance with 20-plus points. He's played at least 30 minutes in his last five appearances and is averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game this year.