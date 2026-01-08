Bailey recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Bailey returned from a five-game absence as a result of a hip injury, logging just 10 minutes off the bench. While he should eventually move back into the starting lineup, the medical staff is likely to take a cautious approach, meaning his playing time could be limited for the foreseeable future. Even as a starter, Bailey has failed to make the most of his opportunities thus far this season, averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes per game.