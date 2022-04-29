Mitchell produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Mitchell bounced back from an ugly nine-point, 4-for-15 performance in Game 5 while playing through injuries to his hamstring and quads that initially put his status for the contest in doubt. The All-Star guard led Utah in points and assists and trailed only Rudy Gobert for the team high in rebounds, but his performance wasn't enough to carry the Jazz to a Game 7 showdown. Mitchell ended the series with per-game averages of 25.5 points, 5.7 dimes, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals.