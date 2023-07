George posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-96 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.

George led the Jazz in points and assists yet again, as he has been of the standout rookies in the Summer League. While his outside shooting was impressive, he did record four turnovers.