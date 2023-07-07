George contributed 15 points (2-11 FG, 1-8 3PT, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one turnover across 28 minutes of Thursday's 98-83 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

George played through a foot issue that he picked up Wednesday, so that could explain the poor shooting from the field. Regardless, George showed plenty of promise during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in his previous two contests.