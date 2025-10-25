Markkanen accumulated 33 points (12-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Kings.

Markkanen followed up a 20-point debut with a standout game, although he could only get four of his 13 three-point attempts to fall. Despite that shortfall, he made plays all over the court and was the clear offensive spark plug for the Jazz. His teammates fell well behind him in production, and Utah will need a more balanced attack to be successful.