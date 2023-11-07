Kessler is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left elbow sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler had arguably his best all-around game of the season Monday versus the Bulls, posting 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes. However, he's emerged from that contest with an injury. The severity of the elbow sprain is unclear, but if Kessler is unable to suit up Wednesday, Kelly Olynyk, Omer Yurtseven and John Collins could be candidates for increased playing time at center.