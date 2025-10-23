Kessler supplied 22 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 victory over the Clippers.

Shooting 100 percent from the field, Kessler looked the part of an elite big man in the Jazz's opener. He led all scorers on the night with 22 points while adding a strong defensive showing. Kessler's growth as a shooter was on display by draining both three point tries -- he made only six total last season. The third-year center finished a rebound shy of a double-double but saw only three quarters of action with the game in hand entering the fourth.