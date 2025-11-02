Kessler (shoulder) did not travel with the team to Charlotte and is undergoing further testing.

Kessler was already set to miss his first game of the season Sunday and now appears at risk of missing the remainder of Utah's four-game road trip after staying behind to treat a left shoulder injury. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to start in his place Sunday and should handle the bulk of the center minutes for as long as the Auburn product is sidelined.