Kessler generated 22 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks during Wednesday's 129-108 win over the Clippers.

Kessler logged just seven field goal attempts in the win, yet he wound up leading Utah in points after knocking down all seven looks. The 24-year-old center shot just 17.6 percent from three-point range last season, but he knocked down both of his looks from distance Wednesday. Kessler made multiple threes just once in 58 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Beyond his excellent shooting performance, Kessler fell one rebound shy of a double-double, and he doled out four assists -- something he had done merely eight times last season.