Kessler supplied 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After getting stuck at exactly nine rebounds in each of the first two games of the season, Kessler has two straight double-doubles while also doing his usual job of protecting the rim. The fourth-year center is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 steals and a surprising 1.5 threes on 75.0 percent shooting (6-for-8) from beyond the arc.