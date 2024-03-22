Kessler will join the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
John Collins (head) is being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, so this is an expected move for Kessler. As a starter this season, Kessler holds averages of 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.
