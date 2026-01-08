Clayton produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Clayton tallied double digits for the first time in the past five games, playing an expanded role in the overtime loss. With Jusuf Nurkic fouling out, it was Clayton who closed the game, allowing him to improve on his recent production. With that said, his shot-making down the stretch left a lot to be desired, contributing to the end result. At this stage, Clayton should be viewed as a potential stash candidate, if and when Utah opts to lean into its youth.