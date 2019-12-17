Jordan Caroline: Returns with double-double
Caroline logged 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 11 rebounds during Sunday's loss to Stockton.
Playing in his first game of the season, Caroline came off the bench hot with a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) across 21 minutes. After undergoing surgery on his left foot Sept. 6, the 23-year-old was waived by the Lakers during his recovery period.
