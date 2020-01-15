Jordan Caroline: Double-doubles in loss
Caroline tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one steal and a block during Sunday's loss to Austin.
The 23-year-old grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the year, but the Lakers still managed to drop their fifth straight. Caroline has put up 11.6 points and eight rebounds per game since his return from a foot injury on Dec. 15.
