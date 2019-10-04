Jordan Caroline: Waived by Lakers
Caroline (hand) was waived by the Lakers on Friday.
Caroline underwent hand surgery in late September, and it appears the Lakers weren't committed to keeping him on the roster while he recovered. In a related move, the team agreed to a contract with David Stockton.
