Jordan Caroline: Drops 20 points
Caroline posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist during Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls.
In just 20 minutes of action off the bench, Caroline contributed a season-high 20 points. The 23-year-old has continued to improve since returning Dec. 15 following a foot injury.
