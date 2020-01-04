Play

Caroline posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist during Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls.

In just 20 minutes of action off the bench, Caroline contributed a season-high 20 points. The 23-year-old has continued to improve since returning Dec. 15 following a foot injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories