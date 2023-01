Murphy ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-107 win over College Park.

Murphy delivered his best outing of the season thus far, posting regular-season best marks in both points and rebounds while also reaching the 20-minute mark for the first time in four contests. That said, he's not expected to be this impactful going forward, and he should remain on a bench role for Austin.