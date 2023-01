Murphy notched nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Stockton.

Murphy led the bench in scoring for Austin in this game, and in fact, he ended up as the team's fifth-best scorer overall. Even if he doesn't start regularly, Murphy should remain a steady contributor on a game-to-game basis for the Spurs' G League affiliate.