Murphy had 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Ignite.

Murphy was efficient from the field and showed energy on the glass, so it wasn't surprising to see him ending up with a double-double. This was the second time he reached that feat, but he's still putting up solid averages of 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while starting in just one of his 14 outings.