Murphy notched 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Murphy was efficient on offense and active on the glass, ending just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the campaign. He has scored at least 14 points in six of his last eight outings.