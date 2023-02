Murphy delivered 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Ignite.

Murphy left his mark coming off the bench and was active defensively as well, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double and racking up multiple blocks for the second time in his last three contests. However, the shooting woes were real, and he ended up with more field goal attempts than points scored.