Murphy notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Vipers.

Austin scored 46 points off the bench as a team and Murphy led the way with a 17-point output. He's yet to start a game for the G League Spurs, but he has scored in double digits in three of his last five games and is trending in the right direction. He's averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.