Murphy registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Birmingham.

Murphy has had some up-and-down performances this season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after putting up double-digit scoring numbers in four of his last six contests despite coming off the bench regularly. He's averaging 11.1 points per contest.