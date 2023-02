Bean compiled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Blue.

Bean scored in double figures for a third consecutive matchup Monday, and he came within three rebounds of a double-double. He's averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game this season.