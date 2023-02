Bean recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 123-97 win over the G League Ignite.

Although Bean was held below 10 points for a second consecutive game Friday, he posted his third-highest rebound total of the year during the comfortable victory. He's averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game in February.