Bean tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Vipers.

Bean was held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his final four regular-season appearances, but he bounced back in Friday's postseason loss. He averaged 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game this year.