Bean recorded four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-105 loss to the Skyforce.

Bean led the Hustle in rebounds and steals during Friday's matchup, but he was unable to generate much production on the scoreboard due to his inefficiency from the floor. He's now been held below 10 points in four of his last seven appearances.