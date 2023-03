Bean logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to the Vipers.

Bean has had somewhat inconsistent production on the scoreboard this season, but he posted the Hustle's third-highest scoring total during Friday's matchup. The 26-year-old has been solid on the boards, racking up at least six rebounds in nine of his last 10 appearances.